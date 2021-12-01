Farming Simulator 22 Sales Top 1.5 Million in First Week - Sales

Giants Software's Farming Simulator 22 has sold over 1.5 million units in its first week. It released on November 22 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

"I'm so proud of the team and the prospering environment it thrives in," said Giants Software CEO Christian Ammann.

"Being able to successfully build international structures to transfer an already huge series like Farming Simulator into a self-published brand with new impulses is not to take for granted. The great collaboration with our partners ensured a fantastic launch."

Head of publishing Boris Stefan added, "The initial success of this first week and the great feedback we got from players proves: Farming Simulator is going in the right direction. Our plan to lead and manage all aspects of publishing communications to achieve the company’s strategic goals was met."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

