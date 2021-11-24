Martha is Dead Delayed to February 24, 2022 - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developers LKA and Caracal Games announced the first-person psychological horror game, Martha is Dead, has been delayed to February 24, 2022. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Martha is Dead is a dark first-person psychological thriller, set in 1944 Italy, that blurs the lines between reality, superstition and the tragedy of war.

As conflict intensifies between German and Allied forces, the desecrated body of a woman is found drowned… Martha!

Martha is dead, and her twin sister Giulia, the young daughter of a German soldier, must alone deal with the acute trauma of loss and the fallout from her murder. The hunt for the truth is shrouded by mysterious folklore and the extreme horror of war that draws ever closer.

What will prevail?

Key Features:

Unashamedly Authentic Voice Acting in Italian – The first Indie game to launch using the native Italian language as the default setting—for full immersion into the story and the characters.

– The first Indie game to launch using the native Italian language as the default setting—for full immersion into the story and the characters. From the creator of The Town of Light – The second game from LKA, the award-winning developer of The Town of Light and specialists in reality-based narrative games focused on tough subjects.

– The second game from LKA, the award-winning developer of The Town of Light and specialists in reality-based narrative games focused on tough subjects. Deep and Dark Multi-Layered Narrative – Martha Is Dead is an exploration of loss, relationships and the psychological undertones of a dark period of history through the eyes of a young woman who seeks the truth, but who also has secrets of her own to hide.

– Martha Is Dead is an exploration of loss, relationships and the psychological undertones of a dark period of history through the eyes of a young woman who seeks the truth, but who also has secrets of her own to hide. Explore a Detailed Recreation of the Italian Countryside – Freely explore the breathtakingly realized Tuscany countryside on foot, by boat, or bike. Grounded in reality, Martha Is Dead’s setting and historical context are inspired by real facts and places that have been faithfully reconstructed in true LKA fashion.

– Freely explore the breathtakingly realized Tuscany countryside on foot, by boat, or bike. Grounded in reality, Martha Is Dead’s setting and historical context are inspired by real facts and places that have been faithfully reconstructed in true LKA fashion. Play with Dolls – Play with numerous marionette sequences in the puppet theatre to remember repressed memories.

– Play with numerous marionette sequences in the puppet theatre to remember repressed memories. Mixing Folklore with Superstition – Unlock symbols and use tarot cards to unveil new aspects of the game and to summon the spirit of The Lady.

– Unlock symbols and use tarot cards to unveil new aspects of the game and to summon the spirit of The Lady. A Backdrop of War – Collect newspapers, telegrams and listen to the radio to keep updated on what is occurring in the world during the war.

– Collect newspapers, telegrams and listen to the radio to keep updated on what is occurring in the world during the war. Virtual Photographic Greatness – Take pictures for the sheer pleasure of doing so, and also to progress through the story and discover more about the game world. A simulator will guide you through 1940s photography, where you’ll be able to develop your actual photos through a fully working in-game darkroom!

– Take pictures for the sheer pleasure of doing so, and also to progress through the story and discover more about the game world. A simulator will guide you through 1940s photography, where you’ll be able to develop your actual photos through a fully working in-game darkroom! Authentic Italian Music of the Era – Immerse yourself in a deeply evocative and atmospheric soundtrack containing underwater music specialists Between Music and their Aquasonic project; The Town of Light composer Aseptic Void and his moody yet spinetingling tones; and held together in true vintage style featuring reimagined versions of classic tracks including Schubert’s Ave Maria, O Bella Ciao, with original tracks written and sung by Francesca Messina, also known as 90s disco star Femina Ridens.

