PS5 Sales Top 14 Million, Switch Tops 94 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 31-Nov 6 - Sales

/ 1,307 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 478,964 units sold for the week ending November 6, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 94.18 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 318,061 units to bring its lifetime sales to 14.19 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 225,226 units to bring their lifetime sales to 8.65 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are down by over 100,00 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One is down by over 148,000 units. PS4 sold 418,678 units for the week ending November 8, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 373,366 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 22,889 units, the Xbox One sold 10,212 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 362 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 120,974 units (-20.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 75,533 (-76.7%), the Xbox One is down 30,624 units (-75.0%), and the 3DS is down 2,982 units (-89.2%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 54,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 30,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 41,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 478,964 ( 94,181,502 ) PlayStation 5 - 318,061 ( 14,187,066 ) Xbox Series X|S - 225,226 ( 8,653,162 ) PlayStation 4 - 22,889 ( 116,628,791 ) Xbox One - 10,212 ( 50,457,535 ) 3DS - 362 ( 75,942,023 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 200,180 PlayStation 5 - 116,792 Xbox Series X|S - 113,557 PlayStation 4 - 9,452 Xbox One - 7,829

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 150,341

Switch - 124,103 Xbox Series X|S - 86,536 PlayStation 4 - 11,264 Xbox One - 2,007 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 137,841 PlayStation 5 - 37,302 Xbox Series X|S - 14,890 PlayStation 4 - 1m778 3DS - 362 (Japan only) Xbox One - 273

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 16,840 PlayStation 5 - 13,626 Xbox Series X|S - 10,243 PlayStation 4 - 395 Xbox One - 103

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles