Xbox Turns 20 - Top 10 Best-Selling Original Xbox Games

Microsoft's sixth-generation video game console, the Xbox, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in North America. The original Xbox launched in North America on November 15, 2001, in Japan on February 22, 2002, and in Europe and Oceania on March 14, 2002.

Microsoft had discontinued the Xbox in 2009 and managed to sell 24.65 million units of the console during its lifetime. It is currently the 19th best-selling video game platform of all time.

The Xbox proved most successful in North America with sales of 15.77 million units sold. It also sold 7.17 million units in Europe, 0.53 million units in Japan, and 1.18 million units in the rest of the world.

55 games for the Xbox managed to sell over one million units, 11 games sold more than two million units, and two sold over five million units.

Unsurprisingly, the two Halo games on the original Xbox are the best-selling games on the platform. Halo 2 is the biggest hit on the platform with 8.00 million units sold, while Halo: Combat Evolved sold 5.00 million units.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell comes in third place with 3.02 million units sold, followed by Fable with 3.00 million units sold. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind is in fifth place with 2.86 million units sold.

Rockstar Games Double Pack: Grand Theft Auto III & Grand Theft Auto Vice City is the sixth best-selling Xbox game with 2.49 million unit sold. Need for Speed Underground 2 is in seventh with sales of 2.28 million units, followed by Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in eighth place.

Project Gotham Racing is in ninth place with sales of 2.12 million units. Dead or Alive 3 rounds out the top 10 with 2.04 million units sold.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling original Xbox games:

Halo 2 - 8.00 million Halo: Combat Evolved - 5.00 million Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell - 3.02 million Fable - 3.00 million The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind - 2.86 million GTA3 & GTA Vice City Double Pack - 2.49 million Need for Speed Underground 2 - 2.28 million Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - 2.19 million Project Gotham Racing - 2.12 million Dead or Alive 3 - 2.04 million

