Call of Duty: Vanguard Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 44, 2021, which ended November 7, 2021.

The PlayStation 5 version of Call of Duty: Vanguard debuted in second place, while the Xbox Series X|S version debuted in fourth place.

Just Dance 2022 (NS) was the one other new release in the top 10. It debuted in seventh place.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, two PlayStation 5 titles, and one Xbox Series X|S title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 44, 2021:

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4) - NEW Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) - NEW FIFA 22 (PS4) Call of Duty: Vanguard (XS) - NEW FIFA 22 (PS5) Mario Party Superstars (NS)* Just Dance 2022 (NS) - NEW FIFA 22 (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Gran Turismo Sport (PS4)

*Retail sales only

