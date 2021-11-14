Xbox Series S Accounts for 'Almost Half' of All Xbox Series Sales in the UK - Sales

The Head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter revealed the Xbox Series S accounts for nearly half of all Xbox Series console sales in the UK.

Since the console has no disc drive it does mean the Xbox has the highest percent of digital software sales of the main three main platforms.

"Almost half of all Xbox Series consoles in the market (UK market) are of the S-variety, which has no disc drive," said Dring. "Xbox’s digital strength is the biggest of all 3 platforms."

To compare, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition accounts for less than 20 percent of the total number of PS5 consoles sold in the UK.

Xbox Series S is the entry level next-generation console from Microsoft and is priced at $299.99 / £249.99. The higher tier Xbox Series X is priced at $499.99 / £449.99.

