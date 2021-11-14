Little Kitty, Big City Announces for Consoles and PC - News

Double Dagger Studio has announced Little Kitty, Big City for consoles and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

You’re a little kitty LOST in the big city! Will you find your way home? Or are you having too much fun along the way?

Little Kitty, Big City is a game where you play a curious little kitty with a big personality, on an adventure to find your way back home. Explore the city, make new friends, wear delightful hats, and leave more than a little chaos in your wake. After all, isn’t that what cats do best?

