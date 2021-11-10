Pokemon Legends: Arceus New Info Details Shaymin - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released new information for Pokemon Legends: Arceus that details Shaymin.

Shaymin (Land Forme) Bonus

Trainers who have played Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield will be able to take on a research request in Pokemon Legends: Arceus in which they’ll have a chance to add the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin (Land Forme) to their team. They’ll also be able to claim a Shaymin Kimono Set designed after this Mythical Pokemon.

The request that allows players to meet Shaymin (Lande Forme) will be available to accept in Jubilife Village after viewing the game’s end credits. Players can claim the Shaymin Kimono Set by speaking to the clothier after joining the Galaxy Expedition Team.

Shaymin (Land Forme)

It’s said the blooming of Gracidea flowers confers the power of flight upon this Pokemon and that feelings of gratitude are the message it delivers.

Category: Gratitude Pokemon

Gratitude Pokemon Type: Grass

Grass Height: 8″ (0.2 m)

8″ (0.2 m) Weight: 4.6 lbs. (2.1 kg)

Pikachu and Eevee Masks Bonus

Trainers who have played Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will be able to claim a Pikachu Mask and an Eevee Mask in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Players can claim both the Pikachu Mask and the Eevee Mask by speaking to the clothier after joining the Galaxy Expedition Team.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

