Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 140 Views

by, posted 52 minutes ago

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 31, 2021.

Riders Republic was the only other new title in the top 10 as it debuted in second place.

FIFA 22 is up one spot to third place, while Grand Theft Auto V remained in fourth place. Far Cry 6 dropped from first to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy - NEW Riders Republic - NEW FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Far Cry 6 NBA 2K22 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War EA Sports UFC 4 Shadow of the Tomb Raider

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles