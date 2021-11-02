The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Debuts on the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 481 Views

by, posted 17 hours ago

FIFA 22 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 42, 2021, which ended October 24, 2021.

The PlayStation 5 version of FIFA 22 has remained in second place, while the Nintendo Switch version is down one spot to third place. The Xbox One version has remained in fifth place.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4) debuted in seventh place and the PlayStation 5 version debuted in eighth place.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, two PlayStation 5 titles, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 42, 2021:

FIFA 22 (PS4) FIFA 22 (PS5) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 22 (NS) FIFA 22 (XOne) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4) - NEW The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS5) - NEW Far Cry 6 (PS4) Minecraft (NS)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles