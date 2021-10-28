Tomb Raider Series Sales Top 85 Million Units - Sales

Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics, and Eidos Montreal are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider franchise. The original Tomb Raider first released in 1996.

The publisher and developers have revealed the Tomb Raider franchise has now sold more than 85 million units worldwide across over 20 games.

"Launched in October 1996, the Tomb Raider series of videogames has sold over 85 million copies worldwide across more than 20 titles and won dozens of industry awards," reads a press release from Square Enix.

"Its protagonist Lara Croft is one of the most recognizable videogame characters in the world and has become an icon beloved by tens of millions of fans around the globe. The Tomb Raider franchise is also a pop-culture mega-hit, with three movies, several comic book series, a variety of successful merchandise, and soon a new animated television series."

