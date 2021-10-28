By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Tales of Arise Ships 1.5 Million Units

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 246 Views

Bandai Namco announced Tales of Arise has shipped over 1.5 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. This figure is also up from 1 million units in mid-September.

Tales of Arise launched for the PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|SPlayStation 4Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 10 worldwide.

Qwark (22 minutes ago)

Great news they really put time and effort in this game and it's a good game. So I think the sales are deserved.

