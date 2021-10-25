FIFA 22 Stays Ahead of Metroid Dread to Top the French Charts - Sales

FIFA 22 (PS4) has remained first place on the French charts for week 40, 2021, according to SELL. The PlayStation 5 version is up two spots to third place.

Metroid Dread has remained in second place in it second week. The PS4 version of Far Cry 6 has remained in fifth place, while the PS4 drops remained fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibu: The Hinokami Chronicles

Xbox Series X|S

Far Cry 6 FIFA 22 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibu: The Hinokami Chronicles

PS4 FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibu: The Hinokami Chronicles Xbox One FIFA 22 Crysis Remastered Trilogy NBA 2K22 Nintendo Switch Metroid Dread Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Donkey Kong Country Returns 3DS PC FIFA 22 The Sims 4 The Sims 4: Cottage Living

