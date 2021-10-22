Far Cry 6 Remains in 1st on the New Zealand Charts, Demon Slayer Debuts - Sales

Far Cry 6 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 17, 2021.

Back 4 Blood has taken second place, while FIFA 22 drops one spot to third place. Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to fourth place.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibu: The Hinokami Chronicles is the one new game in the top 10 as it debuted in fifth place.

Metroid Dread after debuting in third last week has dropped out of the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Far Cry 6 Back 4 Blood FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibu: The Hinokami Chronicles - NEW NBA 2K22 Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War F1 2021 Red Dead Redemption 2 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

