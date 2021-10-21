Monark Ships 50,000 Units - Sales

Publisher FuRyu and developer Lancarse announced Monark has shipped over 50,000 units. The figure includes digital sales.

Monark launched for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Japan and Asia on October 14.

The game will launch for the PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC via in North America on February 22, 2022, and in Europe on February 25.

