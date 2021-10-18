Switch OLED Boosts Switch Sales to Over 860,000 - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 3-9 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 861,914 units sold for the week ending October 9, according to VGChartz estimates. Switch sales more than tripled due to the worldwide launch of the OLED Model. The Switch has now sold an estimated 92.45 million units lifetime.

To compare, the Nintendo Switch Lite boosted Switch sales to just under 600,000 units in its opening week.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 254,910 units to bring its lifetime sales to 12.73 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 164,365 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.78 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,235 units, the Xbox One sold 11,992 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 362 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 330,908 units (62.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down 54,014 (-65.7%), the Xbox One is down 20,391 units (-63.0%), and the 3DS is down 3,758 units (-91.2%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by a massive 610,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 14,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 9,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 861,914 ( 92,448,650 ) PlayStation 5 - 254,910 ( 12,733,563 ) Xbox Series X|S - 164,365 ( 7,775,901 ) PlayStation 4 - 28,235 ( 116,591,221 ) Xbox One - 11,992 ( 50,429,619 ) 3DS - 362 ( 75,944,565 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 347,702 PlayStation 5 - 98,199 Xbox Series X|S - 83,348 PlayStation 4 - 9,758 Xbox One - 8,936

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 234,412 PlayStation 5 - 111,220

Xbox Series X|S - 58,617 PlayStation 4 - 15,593 Xbox One - 2,473 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 246,621 PlayStation 5 - 35,798 Xbox Series X|S - 15,218 PlayStation 4 - 2,447 Xbox One - 395 3DS - 362 (Japan only)

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 33,179 PlayStation 5 - 9,693 Xbox Series X|S - 7,182 PlayStation 4 - 437 Xbox One - 188

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

