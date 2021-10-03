Mech Combat Game Vengeance is Mine Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

Publisher 110 Industries has announced mech combat game, Vengeance is Mine, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in 2023.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Vengeance Is Mine’s, brutal melee mech combat is augmented with a time-manipulation mechanic that adds a fascinating twist to encounters. Thanks to the capabilities of the HYDRA mech suit, the player will have the ability to speed up time and blink towards unsuspecting enemies, or rewind time to readjust combos or evade death. HYDRA also comes packing an energy-based projectile weapon that allows you to take on foes at distance.

Players will step into the shoes of Gabriel Jaeger, brutally executed by three time travellers heading back to 1664 to obtain an old piece of technology that will allow them to operate the Deacon - a derelict military installation buried under the streets of New Amsterdam. Charles Jaeger, now in full control of the Deacon, rallies his flock to meet their spiritual leader Robert Wright beyond the horizon of space and time. His only problem is Gabriel. Barely making it out alive, Gabriel is in control of the prototype HYDRA mech suit and ready to wreak his revenge.

