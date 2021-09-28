PS5 Games May be Coming to PS Now, Patent Hints - News

A new patent filed by Sony suggests PlayStation 5 games may be added to the cloud subscription service, PlayStation Now.

The patent shows how Sony plans to group multiple high-speed NVMe SSDs together and store the same data. This could be used to provide data at high speeds to PlayStation Now subscribers.

The abstract for the patent specifically mentions gaming and explains how data can be sent to the user from multiple NVMe SSDs. Using multiple NVMe SSDs will be to provide redundancy and ensure stable performance.

PlayStation Now allows subscribers to play over 700 PS2, PS3, and PS4 games on the PS5, PS4, and PC over the cloud. Over 300 PS4 games can also be downloaded and played on PS4 consoles.

PlayStation Now has over 3.2 million subscribers as of April 2021. This compares to over 18 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are able to use Xbox Cloud Gaming to play over 100 Xbox games using the cloud on multiple devices including smartphones, PC using Chrome or Edge, and is coming to Xbox consoles.

