Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Races to the Top of the UK Charts - Sales

/ 323 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has raced up the charts to take first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending September 25, 2021. Sales for the game were up 24 percent, which is after a 10 percent increase the week before.

The Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft is in second place. Sales were up nine percent week-on-week. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in third place with sales up 17 percent.

Sega's Lost Judgement was the only new title in the top 10 as it debuted in fourth place. 62 percent of the sales were for the PS5, 28 percent on the PS4, and 10 percent on the Xbox Series X|S.

After debuting in first place last week, Deathloop dropped to fifth as sales fell 82 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Lost Judgment - NEW Deathloop Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury F1 2021 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Wario Ware: Get It Together

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles