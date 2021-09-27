Resident Evil 4 VR Launches October 21 - News

Publisher Oculus Studios and developer Armature Studio announced Resident Evil 4 VR will launch for the Oculus Quest 2on October 21. You will be able to purchase the game on the Oculus Store.

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore the iconic world of Resident Evil 4 in this all-new version, entirely made for virtual reality. Step into the shoes of special agent Leon S. Kennedy on his mission to rescue the U.S. President’s daughter who has been kidnapped by a mysterious cult. Find your way through a rural village in Europe, come face to face with challenging enemies, and uncover secrets and gameplay that have revolutionized the entire survival horror genre. Battle horrific creatures infected by the Las Plagas parasite and face off against aggressive enemies including mind-controlled villagers and discover their connection to Los Illuminados, the cult behind the abduction.

Key Features:

New and unique virtual reality interactions that put you in the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy, now entirely in first-person.

Immersive virtual reality environments that pull you into the mysterious world of Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4. Stunning, high-resolution graphics rebuilt for virtual reality.

