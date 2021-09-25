Deathloop Debuts in 5th on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 9 hours ago

NBA 2K22 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 19, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Rainbow Six Siege remained in second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Deathloop was the only new title in the top 10. It debuted in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Rainbow Six Siege Deathloop - NEW Assassin's Creed Valhalla Sid Meier's Civilization VI EA Sports UFC 4 Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Spider-Man: Miles Morales

