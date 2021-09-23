Castlevania Advance Collection Out Now for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Konami has announced Castlevania Advance Collection for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is available now for $19.99.

View a trailer of the collection below:

Here is an overview of the collection:

Join the fight against Evil in the Castlevania Advance Collection, a compilation of timeless action-exploration masterpieces!

In addition to the three legendary Castlevania games that were first released in the early 2000s, this collection also includes Castlevania: Dracula X and some never-before-seen sketches and artwork from the games!

All four games are enhanced with newly added modern features such as Rewind, Save/Load and Replay, making this the best way possible to experience these classics or discover them for the first time! This collection also boasts a handy Encyclopedia, a Music Player with all soundtracks and you can even change the ROM Region to play all games in different versions.

Featured Games:

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (2001) – Combine action and attribute cards to create over 80 unique spell effects, ranging from fire whips to ice blizzards, with the “Dual Set-up System.” The story follows Nathan Graves, a vampire hunter apprentice who enters Dracula’s Castle along with his Master in order to prevent the dreaded return of the Count.

(2001) – Combine action and attribute cards to create over 80 unique spell effects, ranging from fire whips to ice blizzards, with the “Dual Set-up System.” The story follows Nathan Graves, a vampire hunter apprentice who enters Dracula’s Castle along with his Master in order to prevent the dreaded return of the Count. Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance (2002) – This title introduced a lot of new features to the franchise, such as “Boss Rush” mode and the “Spell Fusion” system that lets players combine Sub-Weapons with Spell Books to cast devastating spells. Play as Juste Belmont, the grandson of legendary Vampire Hunter Simon Belmont!

(2002) – This title introduced a lot of new features to the franchise, such as “Boss Rush” mode and the “Spell Fusion” system that lets players combine Sub-Weapons with Spell Books to cast devastating spells. Play as Juste Belmont, the grandson of legendary Vampire Hunter Simon Belmont! Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (2003) – Aria of Sorrow introduced a brand new attack system called “Tactical Souls,” that lets Soma Cruz capture the souls of slain monsters to acquire their abilities. (100+ abilities in total!) Aria of Sorrow also has a ton of New Game+ content. Soma Cruz, a young high school exchange student in Japan, is somehow involved in the eternal cycle of reincarnation of the Dark Lord himself. What role does Soma play in all of this? Will he be able to return to his own world?

(2003) – Aria of Sorrow introduced a brand new attack system called “Tactical Souls,” that lets Soma Cruz capture the souls of slain monsters to acquire their abilities. (100+ abilities in total!) Aria of Sorrow also has a ton of New Game+ content. Soma Cruz, a young high school exchange student in Japan, is somehow involved in the eternal cycle of reincarnation of the Dark Lord himself. What role does Soma play in all of this? Will he be able to return to his own world? Castlevania: Dracula X (1995) – Fight your way through Dracula’s Castle and defeat the toughest enemies with the new special attack “Item Crash”! Castlevania: Dracula X is a reimagination of the cult action game Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and has been acclaimed as one of the most challenging Castlevania titles ever created. The Dark Lord Count Dracula rises again from the dead to revive the forces of darkness and to annihilate this corrupted world and create a new one. You are Richter Belmont, heir of the Belmont family, and you set out for Dracula’s Castle to defeat its evil master.

New Features:

Gallery – Browse through scans of the original package designs and discover incredible artwork never shown to the public before. Listen to any of four complete soundtracks any time you want. You can even create your own playlists!

– Browse through scans of the original package designs and discover incredible artwork never shown to the public before. Listen to any of four complete soundtracks any time you want. You can even create your own playlists! Rewind – You can now rewind the state of the game for a few seconds for a second chance. It is almost like being resurrected…

– You can now rewind the state of the game for a few seconds for a second chance. It is almost like being resurrected… Quick Save – You can now quickly save and reload at any point in the game. Even right before that deadly attack from Dracula himself.

– You can now quickly save and reload at any point in the game. Even right before that deadly attack from Dracula himself. ROM Region Selection – You can choose between the Japanese, American, and European versions for each game.

– You can choose between the Japanese, American, and European versions for each game. Encyclopedia – Detailed information on enemies, the “DSS” system, the “Tactical Soul” system, and the “Spell Fusion” system will help you truly master each game’s unique combat system!

