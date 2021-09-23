Minecraft Dungeons Now Available on Steam - News

posted 7 hours ago

Mojang announced it has released Minecraft Dungeons on PC via Steam.

The standard edition is priced at $19.99, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at $39.99. It includes the base game, all six DLCs, hi-res digital artwork, and a soundtrack. The Ultimate Edition content can be purchased later for $19.99.

Minecraft Dungeons is available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

