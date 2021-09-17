NBA 2K22 Beats GTAV to Top the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 248 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

NBA 2K22 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 12, 2021.

Tales of Arise debuted in fifth place, while Life Is Strange: True Colors debuted in ninth place.

Grand Theft Auto V dropped from first to second place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to fourth place. Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the charts in fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K22 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Rainbow Six Siege Tales of Arise - NEW Sid Meier's Civilization VI Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Need For Speed: Heat Life Is Strange: True Colors - NEW Metro Exodus

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles