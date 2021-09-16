Insider Claims N64 Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online - News

/ 397 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

A report released earlier this month from sources and insider NateDrake claims Nintendo is working to add Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to its Nintendo Switch Online service "really soon." A second report from Eurogamer corroborated these reports and stated other retro platforms are on the table to be added to Nintendo Switch Online.

The insider now says one of these other retro platforms coming to Nintendo Switch Online are Nintendo 64 games.

"Eurogamer went one step further, having noted that additional platforms will also be added to Nintendo Switch Online in the future," said the Insider. "And today I would like to add to that, yes - that information is accurate and one of the platforms that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online in the future is the revolutionary Nintendo 64."

NateDrake believes Nintendo 64 games on Nintendo Switch Online would be part of a new more expensive tier,

"What I'm going to propose, is that when Nintendo 64 does come to Nintendo Switch Online it is going to come with a higher-priced tier - a premium version of Nintendo Switch Online, if you will. I don't think they would try to double the price of it... I'd come in at $30 a year, $35 would be the ceiling, any more than that I think Nintendo would be really pushing things."

The Insider isn't sure when Nintendo would add Nintendo 64 games to Nintendo Switch Online, however, he guesses it would be in the current fiscal year.

"I would give a very realistic probability that it happens in the current fiscal year...but that's a guess. I mean that's a guess but you know, we will find out as we said, September is the month of reveals, the anniversary of the platform itself, so hopefully, we have some news about Nintendo Switch Online this month, but there is no rule that it has to come this month."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles