Ghost of Tsushima Out of Top Ten in Italy, GTAV Takes Top Slot Once More - Sales

/ 432 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V is once again on top of the Italian charts for week 35, which ended on 5th September 2021. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, which last week dropped one spot to second, has now dropped out of the top 10 entirely.

Seven of the overall top ten games are PS4 titles, while an additional two are PS5 titles (Spider-Man: Miles Morales & Demon's Souls). There's one lone Switch title - Minecraft, which claims sixth place.

Here were the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 35, 2021:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) F1 2021 (PS4) Spider-Man (PS4) God of War (PS4) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) Minecraft (NS) Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) Need for Speed: Heat (PS4) Marvel's Avengers (PS4) Demon's Souls (PS5)

More Articles