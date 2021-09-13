All Nintendo Top 5 in France as Ghost of Tsushima Slips off the Charts - SalesCraig Snow , posted 6 hours ago / 476 Views
It was back to business as normal in France for week 35 according to SELL, with Switch nabbing all five of the overall top spots. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut slipped out of the overall top five, but still managed to hold onto the PS5 crown.
The overall gold once again went to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons managing silver, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury bronze.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox Series X|S
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- F1 2021
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- F1 2021
- GTA V: Premium Edition
- FIFA 21
- WRC 10
- GTA V: Premium Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo - Selects
- Luigi's Mansion 2 - Selects
- Super Mario 3D Land - Selects
- F1 2021
- The Sims 4: Standard Edition
- The Sims 4: Country Life
