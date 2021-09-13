By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
All Nintendo Top 5 in France as Ghost of Tsushima Slips off the Charts

by Craig Snow , posted 6 hours ago / 476 Views

It was back to business as normal in France for week 35 according to SELL, with Switch nabbing all five of the overall top spots. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut slipped out of the overall top five, but still managed to hold onto the PS5 crown.

The overall gold once again went to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons managing silver, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury bronze.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
  2. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  3. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  2. F1 2021
  3. Aliens: Fireteam Elite
PS4
  1. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  2. F1 2021
  3. GTA V: Premium Edition
Xbox One
  1. FIFA 21
  2. WRC 10
  3. GTA V: Premium Edition
Nintendo Switch
  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  3. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Nintendo 3DS
  1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo - Selects
  2. Luigi's Mansion 2 - Selects
  3. Super Mario 3D Land - Selects
PC
  1. F1 2021
  2. The Sims 4: Standard Edition
  3. The Sims 4: Country Life

