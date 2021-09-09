Gran Turismo 7 Arrives March 4, 2022 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital announced Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022.

Best of Gran Turismo Experiences

The name “Gran Turismo” means “Grand Touring” in Italian. Back to the 17th Century, people would go on long trips across the European continent, learning and growing at their travel destinations. The name is derived from these journeys.

In the same spirit, the GT Campaign mode is also a place where individual players will take their own unique journeys and gain life learning experiences.

We’re aware that long-time fans of the Gran Turismo series strongly desired the return of the GT Campaign mode*, and now, having seen the trailer, hopefully everyone will be able to get a feel for the atmosphere of the newly designed Campaign mode. Returning to the very roots of the GT Campaign mode experience, players will be starting from the GT World Map.

Livery Editor

Since the introduction of the Livery Editor* in GT Sport, we’ve seen millions of complex and creative designs. We were amazed with the quality of the liveries made by our fans in the Livery Editor, and their sheer quantity. Knowing this to be an important feature for our fans, our main goal for the Livery Editor in GT7 was to improve the user interface and improve utility and accessibility.

Scapes

When you own a car that you love, it’s only natural to want to take photos of it in different locations around the world in trying to capture that perfect shot. Scapes* allows you to have complete control of photorealistic shots using HDR technology (when you have a HDR capable display), expert level effects, and even panning shots. You will be able to photograph your car freely in photo spots across 43 countries and over 2,500 locations, and every moment captured can be shared with others that has same love and passion as you.

Legendary Circuits

In addition to the return of the GT Campaign mode, our historic circuits like Trial Mountain* and High-Speed Ring* will be making a comeback. You may have noticed in the trailer that these tracks are higher in detail to match the PS5 console’s power of expression, with additional work done to parts of the layout. Bringing back these circuits with a level of detail and richness that matches the PS5 consoles’ power of expression was a new challenge for the team.

Car Collection

The first step in truly connecting with car culture is to learn and remember the shapes and names of the cars. This is where love and passion in cars begin – FF, FR, 911, 356, transmission… interest in typical terms like these appearing in car culture only comes from first knowing and recognizing the shapes and names of the cars. Because of this, GT7 is clearly designed as a “Car Collecting Game”, even more so than the GT series of the past.

The main feature of the GT Café* in the game is to navigate the player’s adventures in the world of GT, presenting a specific collection of cars that have a cultural meaning from the past, present, and future. Players will progress and complete missions in the GT Café by acquiring prize cars from various races within the world, as well as from the Brand Central and the Used Car Dealership.

Tuning

One of the greatest rewards in owning a car is to modify and customize it to suit your personal taste, and the smallest of changes will have different effects on the behavior of the vehicle. In GT7, players can once again start with a stock vehicle and build their car up gradually to fit their preference, through adjustments made on engine performance, suspension, transmission gearing, brakes, tires, etc.

GT Auto* also makes a comeback with wheel changes, wide body modifications, addition of roll cages as well as other aerodynamic parts. And not to mention engine oil changes and car wash.

Time/Weather Change Simulations

The time/weather change simulation brought to life in GT7 is unique to Polyphony Digital, who researched the complexities of nature and tailored it into a video game. Referencing a massive amount of meteorological observation data, we have recreated spatial / time of day conditions for particle size distribution and concentration distribution of aerosol particles in the atmosphere on a global environmental scale, in a procedure that is unique to the Gran Turismo series.

The validity of the simulation was checked using Scapes HDR images, for which we have accumulated data for several thousand spots all around the world. As a result, we have succeeded in expressing real and complex skyscapes and changes in light for different times of day and weather.

