PS5 Sales Top 1 Million in Japan

posted 10 hours ago

PlayStation 5 sales have surpassed one million units in Japan, according to the latest Famitsu figures for the week ending September 5.

The PS5 has sold 1,012,656 units in Japan. The standard model with the disc drive accounts for 847,421 units sold, while the Digital Edition has sold 165,235 units.

Sony launched the PS5 in Japan on November 12, 2020 and reached one million units sold in 43 weeks. To compare, it took the PS4 nearly a year to sell one million units in Japan. The PS5 is tracking about on par with the PlayStation Vita in Japan and behind the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP.

Resident Evil Village is the highest selling PS5 game at retail with over 67,000 units sold.

