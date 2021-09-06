Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Drops a Spot in the Italian Charts - Sales

by, posted on 06 September 2021

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has taken first place on the Italian charts for Week 34, 2021, which ended August 29, 2021.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS5) dropped from first to second place. Minecraft (NS) is up from fourth to third place. Just Dance 2021 (NS) is up to fourth place.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and three PlayStation 5 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 34, 2021:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS5) Minecraft (NS) Just Dance 2021 (NS) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) God of War (PS4) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) F1 2021 (PS4) Need for Speed: Heat (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)*

*Retail sales only

