Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Gameplay Gameplay Reveal Coming 'Soon'

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Gameplay Reveal Coming 'Soon' - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Entertainment in June of this year announced Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It will launch in Q1 2022.

Despite the game launching in the next six or so months we have yet to see any gameplay for the a Borderlands spin-off title. The official Twitter account for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands teased the gameplay reveal will be coming "soon."

It is possible the developers are teasing the gameplay reveal will happen during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 on Thursday, September 9 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm BST. You can watch live on YouTube and Twitch.

The game features Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Ashly Burch, along with her royal highness "Butt Stallion." More information on the game will be shared this summer.

