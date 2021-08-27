Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Ghost of Tsushima has shot up to first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 33rd week of 2021. This was due to the launch of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in second place, while The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD drops from first to third place. F1 2021 has raced up four spots to fourth place and Minecraft rounds out the top five.

Madden NFL 22 debuted in seventh place.

There are a total of four multiplatform games in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch games, and three PlayStation games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 33, 2021: Ghost Of Tsushima Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD F1 2021 Minecraft Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Madden NFL 22 - NEW Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Grand Theft Auto V

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

