Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Debuts on the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) has raced up to first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 17,656 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 22, 2021.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS5) debuted in fifth with sales of 13,745 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in seventh with sales of 10,224 units.

Eight of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 5, and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 72,527 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 12,638 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 5,782 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 943 units, and the 3DS sold 522 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 17,656 (2,772,950) [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 16,742 (113,039) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,756 (3,995,095) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 15,385 (2,139,193) [PS5] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 13,745 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 13,581 (2,336,531) [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 10,224 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,870 (4,389,399) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 8,212 (857,492) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 6,810 (1,970,823)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 62,022 (16,907,165) Switch Lite – 10,505 (4,020,185) PlayStation 5 – 10,083 (813,989) Xbox Series X – 2,932 (54,093) Xbox Series S – 2,850 (23,534) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,555 (161,438) PlayStation 4 – 943 (7,803,924) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 522 (1,170,796)

