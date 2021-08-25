Hideo Kojima on His 58th Birthday Says He Plans to Continue to Create Things - News

Hideo Kojima, the creator of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, turned 58 years old a couple of days ago and via Twitter discussed his upcoming plans.

Kojima says his creativity is just as strong as it used to be and until his brain loses its creativity he will continue to create things.

"Turned 58 years old today, and although my body is failing me, my creativity is not waning yet," said Kojima. "Until my brain loses its creative power, I'll continue to strive to create things. That's my instinct, and that's what I love to do. Thank you.

"In case you're wondering, I'm the same age as Brad Pitt, and Tom Cruise is one year older."

Kojima earlier this month said he is worried about the future where physical media no longer exists.

"CDs will be gone soon," said Kojima. "When I think about it, I still buy them. Even though I have them in bulk."

"Eventually, even digital data will no longer be owned by individuals on their own initiative," he added. "Whenever there is a major change or accident in the world, in a country, in a government, in an idea, in a trend, access to it may suddenly be cut off.

"We will not be able to freely access the movies, books, and music that we have loved. I would be a have-not. That's what I'm afraid of. This is not greed."

The digital video games market continues to grow year-over-year. Sony and Microsoft have two next-generation consoles that come without a disc-drive, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S, respectively.

