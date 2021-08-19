Disney Classic Games Collection Rated for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Disney Classic Games Collection for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The collection is listed by Nighthawk Interactive, who released Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the collection via the ESRB:

This is a collection of classic platformers based on the Disney movies Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book. Players run and jump through levels, using swords, fruit, or swipe-and-pounce attacks to strike enemies (e.g., guards, birds, snakes, monkeys). Combat is highlighted by sword-slashing sounds and cries of pain; enemies disappear amid puffs of smoke when defeated. Some enemies and bosses shoot projectiles (e.g., arrows) at players’ character.

