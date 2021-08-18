PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in July, Switch #2 and Xbox Series X|S #3 - Sales

/ 439 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in July 2021, according to GfK Entertainment. The console sold a similar amount as it did in June.

Nintendo Switch sales were slightly down, but it did come in second place. Due to limited stock available in July the Xbox Series X|S came in third place.

There were over 146,000 game consoles sold in the UK during July, which is the week period ending July 31. This is a 21 percent drop compared to June.

Overall console sales in the UK for the first seven months of 2021 are up by 32 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

GSD data shows that 2.09 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in July. That is 17.2 percent lower than in July 2020.

Digital games accounted for 1.32 million of the games sold, which is a drop of 17.6 percent. Physical game sales dropped 16.4 percent year-on-year to 770,000.

The PlayStation 4 accounted for 35 percent of the software sales, followed by the Nintendo Switch at 21.5 percent. EA was the biggest publisher for July, followed by Nintendo and Sega.

In terms of accessories, 578,974 controllers, gaming headsets, cases and other peripherals were sold in July. This is down 21 percent compared to June and down 18.6 percent compared to July 2020. The DualSense Wireless Controller White and Black were the top two best-selling accessories.

Electronic Arts and Codemasters racing game, F1 2021, debuted in first place in July 2021. It was the best-seller when you combined digital and physical sales.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD debuted in third place, however, it should be noted it doesn't include digital sales. It was the best-selling physical game for the game.

Here are the software charts:

GSD June 2021 Top 20 Games (Digital + Physical)

Position Title 1 F1 2021 2 FIFA 21 (EA) 3 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD* (Nintendo) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision) 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7 The Crew 2 (Ubisoft) 8 Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom) 9 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 10 NBA 2K21 (2K Games) 11 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* (Nintendo) 12 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Sony) 13 Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (Sega) 14 Minecraft (Mojang) 15 Minecraft: Switch Edition* (Nintendo/Mojang) (Nintendo) * 16 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* (Nintendo) 18 Battlefield 5 (EA) 19 Efootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021: Season Update (Konami) 20 It Takes Two (EA)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles