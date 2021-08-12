Call of Duty: Vanguard Artwork Leaked, Confirms Open Beta and Cross-Gen Release - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Promotional artwork for the next Call of Duty game has been leaked online with the long rumored title of Call of Duty: Vanguard. The artwork was spotted in the game files of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 update, according to Charlie Intel.

The promotional artwork reveals the game will have an early access open beta ahead of its launch and will come in at least three different editions - Standard Edition, Ultimate Edition, and Cross-Gen Bundle.

The leaked images show bonus Operator Skins for three characters - Lucas, Polina, and Wade - with bonus weapons, and more. The bonus weapons include Breacher assault rifle, Snowstorm marksman rifle, and Thunderhead submachine gun.

Activision has been issuing copyright take down notices for the images, according to Charlie Intel. This does appear to confirm the leaked images are real.

Sledgehammer Games is the lead developer for Call of Duty: Vanguard and it is expected to be announced later this month with a release this holiday season.

Call of Duty: VANGUARD

🛑 WW2 Pacific theater.

🛑 Contains some remastered maps from CoD WaW (not clear which ones at the moment).

🛑 Treyarch is assisting in development.#CallofDuty #CODVanguard #CoD pic.twitter.com/4B41SMXavZ — Solidas (@solidas6) August 12, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles