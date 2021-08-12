Minecraft Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Minecraft (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 14,912 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 8, 2021.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) has dropped from first to second place with sales of 13,873 units. Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (NS) is in third place with sales of 13,798 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) climbs from seventh to fourth place with sales of 13,615 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five with sales of 12,282 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 72,773 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 13,530 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,439 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,069 units, and the 3DS sold 323 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 14,912 (2,102,413) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 13,873 (234,224) [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 07/15/21) – 13,798 (156,274) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,615 (3,958,065) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,282 (2,734,231) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 10,927 (230,976) [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 07/09/21) – 10,135 (205,463) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,978 (4,367,573) [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 07/08/21) – 8,950 (159,492) [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 8,925 (200,100)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 60,260 (16,769,597) Switch Lite – 12,513 (3,995,494) PlayStation 5 – 11,017 (796,763) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,513 (156,970) PlayStation 4 – 1,435 (7,801,811) Xbox Series S – 576 (20,250) Xbox Series X – 493 (50,339) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 323 (1,169,735)

