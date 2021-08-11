FIFA 21 Topped the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in July 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 396 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for July 2021. FIFA 21 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Grand Theft Auto V topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 21 topped the PS4 charts in Europe.
Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Splitgate topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|FIFA 21
|FIFA 21
|2
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|F1 2021
|3
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|4
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|5
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Metro Exodus
|6
|Tribes of Midgard
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|7
|F1 2021
|Tribes of Midgard
|8
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|It Takes Two
|9
|Demon’s Souls
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation
|10
|MLB The Show 21
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|11
|It Takes Two
|Demon’s Souls
|12
|Returnal
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|13
|Mortal Kombat 11
|HITMAN 3
|14
|Metro Exodus
|Mortal Kombat 11
|15
|Dead by Daylight
|Returnal
|16
|HITMAN 3
|Chivalry 2
|17
|Chivalry 2
|Dead by Daylight
|18
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
|19
|Marvel’s Avengers
|Control: Ultimate Edition
|20
|FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Grand Theft Auto V
|FIFA 21
|2
|NBA 2K21
|Grand Theft Auto V
|3
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|F1 2021
|4
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|5
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|The Crew 2
|6
|The Crew 2
|NBA 2K21
|7
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|8
|UFC 4
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|9
|FIFA 21
|eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
|10
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|11
|MLB The Show 21
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|12
|Dead by Daylight
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|13
|THE FOREST
|The Forest
|14
|Need for Speed Heat
|Far Cry 5
|15
|Rust Console Edition
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|16
|NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
|JUMP FORCE
|17
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Need for Speed Heat
|18
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Anthem
|19
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|20
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|Sniper Elite VR
|Sniper Elite VR
|4
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|5
|SUPERHOT VR
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|6
|Swordsman VR
|Swordsman VR
|7
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|8
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|9
|Drunkn Bar Fight
|RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY
|10
|Batman: Arkham VR
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Splitgate
|Splitgate
|2
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|3
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|4
|Genshin Impact
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|5
|Rocket League
|Genshin Impact
|6
|Apex Legends
|Brawlhalla
|7
|Rec Room
|Apex Legends
|8
|Brawlhalla
|Rec Room
|9
|Destiny 2
|Destiny 2
|10
|Rogue Company
|Vigor
