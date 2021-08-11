Boyfriend Dungeon Out Now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, Switch, and PC - News

Developer Kitfox Games announced Boyfriend Dungeon is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store for $19.99. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Plunder the dunj as you fend off dangerous monsters and take your weapons on romantic dates. Woo your weapons in this flirty, playful, and welcoming world filled with mastery in the procedurally generated dungeon. Serving up a dose of summer-time fling nostalgia, take your dates out as you uncover their stories and level them up. Embark on blossoming relationships with your weapon cuties as you capture their hearts in friendship and in love. In this light-hearted, fantastical shack-and-slash filled with adventure, improve your skills and fend off the monsters together because the couple that slays together, stays together.

Key Features:

Date up to seven weapons, from dancing swords to heart-piercing daggers.

Generated action-combat dunj and challenges! Stay sharp!

Various combat styles. For example, hit hard and dodge quickly with the dagger, or take on crowds with Lasersaber.

Each weapon type feels and plays differently.

Inclusive, tasteful approach to gender and sexuality, including male, female, and non-binary romance.

Let’s get to the point: take your weapon-babes on romantic outings, such as to the club or the beach.

