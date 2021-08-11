PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Climb - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 25-31 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 4,015 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 284,653 units sold for the week ending July 31, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 89.04 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 245,061 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.48 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 129,866 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.45 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,353 units, the Xbox One sold 12,729 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 341 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 52,135 units (-15.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down 89,835 (-76.0%), the Xbox One is down 12,742 units (-50.0%), and the 3DS is down 5,954 units (-94.6%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 284,653 (89,038,722)
- PlayStation 5 - 245,061 (10,479,928)
- Xbox Series X|S - 129,866 (6,454,980)
- PlayStation 4 - 28,353 (116,300,703)
- Xbox One - 12,729 (50,308,316)
- 3DS - 341 (75,939,657)
- Switch - 98,846
- PlayStation 5 - 73,487
- Xbox Series X|S - 70,716
- PlayStation 4 - 11,396
- Xbox One - 9,611
- PlayStation 5 - 118,287
- Switch - 82,793
- Xbox Series X|S - 43,361
- PlayStation 4 - 13,936
- Xbox One - 2,488
- Switch - 89,927
- PlayStation 5 - 46,825
- Xbox Series X|S - 11,766
- PlayStation 4 - 2,503
- Xbox One - 388
- 3DS - 341 (Japan only)
- Switch - 13,087
- PlayStation 5 - 6,462
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,023
- PlayStation 4 - 518
- Xbox One - 242
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This is the end of a 72 week streak by the switch of selling 300k or more. It is a wonderful streak that is only second to the DS that had 111 weeks.
You mean. you hope it will!
No, I mean this is my prediction, and it likely will happen.
PS5 had a big shipment in Europe for this week and taking a quick look at the first week of August PS5 sales in Europe will most likely drop a bit. I'm not so sure PS5 will top Switch in any week this year due to the limited supply. If supply met demand PS5 would likely be equal to or ahead of Switch.
Yep, only the supply issue stays, but even with it, if PS5 retain the same level or could go up to at least around 280k or 300k per week, will top switch, with switch dropping every week, I expect to reach 250K weekly by end of august, so it is possible to see some weeks here and there that PS5 tops switch. But again the supply is playing a big role here.
Only in your head and heart. As Trunks said, it's unlikely to be any time this year, regardless of how much you want it to happen.
It's not only in my head, and is far from my heart, my heart is far from the switch anyways. And there is more people also thinking that the switch is past it's peak and it's a matter of just the supplies for the PS5 to pass it. Also Trunks haven't said it's unlikely, but just that if it's following the 2020 pace, may go up. Which is not sure by this point.
Personally, I do not think that this fall is due to the switch having passed its peak. It was not a gradual drop, but a sudden drop in sales in mid-July. To me it seems more like a natural reaction to the OLED version. What you're saying could happen, but more as a one-off because of the wait, rather than a PS5 overtake. I think it's too early for this.
You're so wrong about that, anyone could tell you PS5 will not overtake the Switch this year well into next year due to stock .
To be honest I really don't care for sales as I have both the ps5 and switch, I just hope xbox would sell more, Microsoft deserves it for putting out the best piece of hardware, for having and supporting a pro controller, and for all the value in the gamepass.
Competition is good for us gamers, theres no advantage for one company to sell much more than the others.
Why I have to listen anyone ? The internet says many things, and many things come wrong. Pretty much everyone said that PS4 will blast through 125 and 130M but it didn't. Everyone said so much things about different consoles in the past and been wrong too. I can agree for the supply issue and that's why I said only the streak will end. It won't be permanent because of the supply issue, but at least or some week or two here and there PS5 could top Switch in the near weeks.
For Microsoft I agree. Xbox needs to sell better. It's very good console. Even the xbox one too.
The officials and total numbers about this year from the companys is 25.5 M Switch and 14.8 M ps5.
Nintendo deserves it, they have the only console that is also a portable, they have the best UI by far, they have the best and most exclusives by very far, games like Breath of the wild, pokemon sword, mario odyssey, monster hunter Rise, animal crossing, pikmin 3, Astral chain, Xenoblades chronicles 1 and 2, etc some of the best games in the history of gaming, each of those better than anything on ps5 and xbox.
They also have the best controller ever made for under 100dollars.
They have also the cheapest memory expansion, just got a 512gb sd for only 90dollars.
The switch is also the most energy efficient, the money you save on electricity can buy you a couple extra games per year.
They have the best standy mode, by far, you can even disconnect from electricity and it takes less than a second to be back to your game, ps5 rest mode is still broken and is nowhere near as quick, I never use it because sometimes the console will freeze the menu
The switch is also the smallest and lightest console, the ps5 is at least 8x as big.
The switch is also the cheapest of these 3 consoles.
Switch games take way less space on your drive than the other consoles, so you can fit way more games without having to uninstall.
The Switch really is at a time where it should get a price cut just to keep the sales up. But with the OLED model they positionned themselves as keeping the same price for the rest of the year atleast, which i doubt they will pull off as well as they envisioned.
Same situation as the Wii. First PS5 + XS start to beat the Switch, then the PS5 on its own. It might soon be trading blows the XS.