Digital Foundry Tests Upgrading PS5's SSD

Sony Interactive Entertainment last month began to roll out PlayStation 5 system software beta version 2.0-04.00.00 to users who are in the PlayStation 5 system software beta program. The update adds support to expand the console's storage with an M.2 SSD. You will need an M.2 SSD that’s PCIe Gen 4 and has read speeds of 5,500MB/s or faster and a of 250 GB minimum and no larger than 4 TB.

Confirmed SSDs that meet the requirements to be compatible with the PS5 include Western Digital's WD_BLACK SN850 with Heatsink SSD, Seagate's FireCuda 530 SSD, Gigabyte's Aorus Gen 4 7000 series SSD, and Samsung's 980 Pro SSD.

Digital Foundry has done an analysis on testing the performance of the Samsung 980 Pro SSD inside the PlayStation 5. It works very similar to the internal SSD that comes with the SP5, however, it does have some slight advantaged.

Digital Foundry senior staff writer Thomas Morgan said Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart runs nearly identical between the internal SSD and the Samsung 980 Pro SSD.

"So to the comparison between the PS5 internal and our M.2 SSD," said Morgan. "Testing each in our above video, performance looks to be essentially identical. In most cases it's actually an exact match between the two SSD solutions when it comes to the mentioned in-game stutter.

"Jumping portals triggers the same hitches, and always in the exact same moments - though with one instance where the M.2 is less severe in its drop that may be an outlier result. In all other respects, the 980 Pro performs in a similar manner to the existing storage solution, with equally flawless gameplay. As first impressions go, this is a strong start."

Digital Foundry also tested loading times for PS4 titles running under backwards compatibility and true, PS5 native games. Their test reveals loadings time with the Samsung 980 Pro SSD are generally better than the internal SSD. Battlefield 5 is the one exception with the games they tested.

"We split this into two banks of tests: PS4 titles running under backwards compatibility and true, PS5 native games," said Morgan. "There's one thing to stress before we go on: for whatever reason, there can be a variance between loading times run to run, so there may be some outlier results. However, across all of our tests here, a trend is clear: using the Samsung 980 Pro in the expansion bay, loading times are generally better than they are on the internal drive and there seems to be an advantage in adding a heatsink to the NVMe SSD too, albeit slight. The exception to the rule is Battlefield 5, which consistently saw the internal SSD beat external options."

Check out the list of the loading times below:

PS4 App Loading Times (Seconds) Stock Internal PS5 825GB Samsung 980 Pro 500GB Samsung 980 Pro 500GB/Heatsink The Witcher 3: Novigrad Centre 48.01 45.07 44.67 The Witcher 3: White Orchard 22.88 22.88 22.70 Cyberpunk 2077: Ripperdoc 41.12 43.93 38.48 Cyberpunk 2077: Maelstromers HQ 33.08 31.08 31.12 Fallout 4: Commonwealth 16.50 14.87 15.13 Fallout 4: Diamond City 15.27 14.01 14.17 Final Fantasy 15: Lestallum 29.18 27.43 27.60 Final Fantasy 15: Hammerhead 24.57 24.08 23.87 Battlefield 5: Nordlys 31.50 34.57 34.57 Battlefield 5: Tirailleur 31.58 34.63 34.53

PS5 App Loading Times (Seconds) Stock Internal PS5 825GB Samsung 980 Pro 500GB Samsung 980 Pro 500GB/Heatsink A Plague Tale Innocence: Mission 1 15.13 14.95 14.92 A Plague Tale Innocence: Mission 2 16.92 16.48 16.53 Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: Kashyyyk 16.43 16.43 16.45 Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: Bracca 15.30 15.30 15.35

