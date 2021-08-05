The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

NEO: The World Ends With You (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 18,799 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 1, 2021. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in 10th place.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 14,460 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) drops to second place with sales of 18,620 units. Minecraft (NS) drops from third to fourth place with sales of 13,914units.

Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (NS) drops from second to fifth place with sales of 12,342 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot from seventh to sixth place with sales of 12,225 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 62,865 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 22,641 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,802 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,209 units, and the 3DS sold 358 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] NEO: The World Ends With You (Square Enix, 07/27/21) – 18,799 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 18,620 (220,351) [NSW] The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (Capcom, 07/29/21) – 14,460 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 13,914 (2,087,501) [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 07/15/21) – 12,342 (142,476) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,225 (3,944,450) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 11,678 (2,721,949) [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 9,839 (191,175) [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 07/09/21) – 9,524 (195,328) [PS4] NEO: The World Ends With You (Square Enix, 07/27/21) – 9,248 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 51,896 (16,709,337) PlayStation 5 – 18,020 (785,746) Switch Lite – 10,969 (3,982,981) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,621 (154,457) PlayStation 4 – 1,209 (7,800,376) Xbox Series S – 1,014 (19,674) Xbox Series X – 788 (49,846) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 358 (1,169,412)

