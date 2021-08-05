Evil Dead: The Game Delayed to February 2022 - News

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer Boss Team Games have delayed the cooperative and player-versus-player multiplayer game, Evil Dead: The Game, from a 2021 release window to February 2022.

Evil Dead: The Game will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

"Evil Dead: The Game will be releasing in February 2022," reads a tweet from Saber Interactive.

"Hey groovy gamers, we’re targeting a new release date to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for!

"We want to thank everyone for your understanding and support and please stay tuned for more information about new character updates, pre-order availability, and the next gameplay video featuring Bruce Campbell."

