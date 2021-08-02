Battlefield 2042 Exodus Short Film to Premiere August 12 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE announced a standalone short film set in the world of Battlefield 2042 will premiere on August 12 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 5:00 pm CEST. The short film is titled Exodus.

It was previously confirmed Battlefield 2042 will support cross-play and cross-progression. Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC players will have cross-play support between them and PC and console players can opt-out from it. Since the game only supports up to 64 players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, those versions will only have cross-play between them.

Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin on October 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

