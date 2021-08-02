PlayStation Now Adds Nier: Automata, Ghostrunner, and Undertale - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment following a recent report announced PlayStation Now will add Nier: Automata, Ghostrunner, and Undertale. These new titles will be available starting Tuesday, August 3.

Here is an overview of the games coming to PlayStation Now:

Nier: Automata

In this captivating action RPG, invaders from another world attack without warning, unleashing machine lifeforms. To break the deadlock, a new breed of android infantry is sent into the fray: the YoRHa squad. Join androids 2B and 9S in their ferocious battle to reclaim an overrun dystopia and experience mesmerizing, high-speed combat that’s the specialty of development studio PlatinumGames.

Nier: Automata is available until Monday, November 1, 2021.

Ghostrunner

Wield a blade and perform amazing parkour feats to battle your way up a megastructure tower city in this intense, fast-paced first-person adventure. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail. One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a fearless, never-ending dance with death.

Undertale

In this top-down adventure, control a human who falls underground into the world of monsters. Now you must find your way out… or stay trapped forever! Explore a rich RPG world full of strange and delightful characters where violence isn’t the only answer: every enemy can be defeated nonviolently. Negotiate out of danger using a unique battle system. Dance with a slime…pet a dog…whisper your favorite secret to a knight…or ignore all of that and rain destruction upon your foes. The choices are yours—but are you determined enough to prevail?

