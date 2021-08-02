The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the French Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 29, 2021, according to SELL.

F1 2021 (PS4) has remained in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fourth to third place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) are in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

F1 2021 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

F1 2021 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Necromunda: Hired Gun

PS4 F1 2021 FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox One FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 4 Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D PC The Sims 4 Cottage Living F1 2021 The Sims 4

