EA Sports FC 25 Debuts in 1st on the Canadian Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 has debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for September 2024, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

There were four other new releases in the top 10 with NHL 25 debuting in second place, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom in third place, Astro Bot in fourth place, and NBA 2K25 in 10th place.

Star Wars: Outlaws is in fifth place, Hogwarts Legacy is in sixth place, and Madden NFL 25 is in seventh place. God of War: Ragnarök is in eighth place following the release of the PC version and Elden Ring is in ninth place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

EA Sports FC 25 - NEW NHL 25 - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom* - NEW Astro Bot - NEW Star Wars: Outlaws Hogwarts Legacy Madden NFL 25 God of War: Ragnarök Elden Ring NBA 2K25* - NEW

*Digital sales not included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

