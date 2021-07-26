Death Stranding Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

Developer Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding sales have topped five million units worldwide on the PlayStation 4 and PC as of March 2021.

Death Stranding first launched for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019, followed by PC via Steam and Epic Games in July 2020.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 24.

