Death Stranding Sales Top 5 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 436 Views
Developer Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding sales have topped five million units worldwide on the PlayStation 4 and PC as of March 2021.
Death Stranding first launched for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019, followed by PC via Steam and Epic Games in July 2020.
Death Stranding Director’s Cut will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 24.
As of March 2021, #DeathStranding has sold through over 5 million units worldwide on PlayStation 4 and PC, with DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT set to launch on PlayStation 5 on September 24th.— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) July 26, 2021
Check out the full interview here: https://t.co/5lENn1ijUw
I'm kinda surprised really. Didn't think it would have the appeal to move over 5 million units.
Wonder what the sales breakdown is between PS4/PC? I'm sure the PS5 version can nicely add to these totals.
I waited to play it on ps5 (never had a pro and did not want to miss out). Very excited to plsy something so different. And very glad that many feel the same way. Hopefully the directors cut will add another 2, 3 mil on top of it.