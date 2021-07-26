By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Death Stranding Sales Top 5 Million Units

Death Stranding Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 436 Views

Developer Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding sales have topped five million units worldwide on the PlayStation 4 and PC as of March 2021. 

Death Stranding first launched for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019, followed by PC via Steam and Epic Games in July 2020.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

4 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
KratosLives (5 hours ago)

Man i'm so happy. Honestly I didn't think it sold more than 2 million.

  • +3
Tridrakious (7 hours ago)

I'm kinda surprised really. Didn't think it would have the appeal to move over 5 million units.

  • +1
Signalstar (17 minutes ago)

Wonder what the sales breakdown is between PS4/PC? I'm sure the PS5 version can nicely add to these totals.

  • 0
JuliusHackebeil (2 hours ago)

I waited to play it on ps5 (never had a pro and did not want to miss out). Very excited to plsy something so different. And very glad that many feel the same way. Hopefully the directors cut will add another 2, 3 mil on top of it.

  • 0