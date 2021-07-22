The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 159,089 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 18, 2021.

Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 32,111 units. Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space (NS) debuted in 10th with sales of 9,379 units.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (NS) dropped from first to third place with sales of 32,111 units. eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (NS) dropped to fourth with sales of 20,711 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fifth with sales of 12,164 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in sixth with sales of 11,565 units. Game Builder Garage (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 10,634 units. Mario Golf: Super Rush (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 10,339 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 9,945 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 65,107 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 10,107 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,874 units, the 3DS sold 584 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 295 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 159,089 (New) [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 07/15/21) – 107,319 (New) [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 07/09/21) – 32,111 (169,787) [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 07/08/21) – 20,711 (127,308) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,164 (2,694,102) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,565 (2,056,556) [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 10,634 (168,387) [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 06/25/21) – 10,339 (139,787) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,945 (3,919,253) [NSW] Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space (D3 Publisher, 07/15/21) – 9,379 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 53,530 (16,600,519) Switch Lite – 11,577 (3,959,196) PlayStation 5 – 8,640 (753,017) Xbox Series X – 1,503 (46,796) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,467 (146,431) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 584 (1,168,563) PlayStation 4 – 295 (7,797,482) Xbox Series S – 371 (16,238)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

